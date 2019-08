A phone scam has been going around the Chippewa Valley. The scam is calling residents pretending to be from the Eau Claire County Clerk of Courts office, claiming there are fines that have to be paid and can be done by credit card.

Eau Claire Police Department says the caller ID of these phone scams will even show up ay Clerk of Courts but they want to remind everyone that this is a scam and to never give financial information to unverified individuals.