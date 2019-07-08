Chippewa man charged with 8th operating with restricted controlled substance

A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with his 8th operating with restricted controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint, 68-year-old Timothy Gould has been charged with operating with restricted controlled substance, felony bail jumping and possession of THC.

The Eau Claire County criminal complaint stated that he entered a vehicle and dented another vehicle.

Officer Nelson took Gould to the Mayo Hospital ER after he started getting more agitated and incoherent.

Gould’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 30.

Gould is currently out on a $5,000 cash bond.

