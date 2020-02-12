Chris Kroeze surprises Cumberland student with guitar

Barron native and 'The Voice' runner-up Chris Kroeze was able to surprise one lucky middle school student.

A few weeks ago Cumberland Middle School had an assembly where a few students played Chris' song 'Human'.

One student named Kendra stood out to Kroeze and he invited her to a local guitar shop and bought her a brand new guitar.

"For me, it's always super inspiring to get a new guitar, it makes you play more and I seriously think she has talent and I want her to keep doing it so I thought it would be fun if we met up at a local music store and play a bunch of guitars an pick the one she likes and buy it for her."

Kroeze also mentioned that he is glad that he is in this part of his career where he can surprise fans.

