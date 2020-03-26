Chris Kroeze announces two Facebook live concerts

One local musician is doing something new to help spread some smiles in Western Wisconsin.

Chris Kroeze is getting creative since he has not been able to play in front of crowds. He is hoping to give western Wisconsin a little boost with two Facebook live concerts this weekend.

Kroeze says it has been difficult not being able to do what he does best, get up on the stage and perform.

During this time where many people are stressed out, he hopes a little music will help.

Kroeze plans to start at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night on his Facebook page. He is hoping to get a little interaction with his fans by having them submit song requests throughout the night.

"Just forget about everything for a bit. Tune in and relax for a little bit, if you are so inclined have a beer have a glass of wine and just hang out and throw your comments out there, throw your requests out there, don't be shy and I'm just going to do my best to respond to as much stuff as I can, play some music and hope that people like it,” Kroeze said.

Kroeze is also planning to share when other local musicians are hosting their own live concerts on Facebook for people to check out. Again, Chris Kroeze's Facebook live concerts start at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday night.

