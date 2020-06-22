Chris Kroeze releases new song, "Summer Song"

Chris Kroeze released a new song called "Summer Song" which is described as perfectly summing up the northwest Wisconsin summertime.

The new single hit the radio Monday morning.

The new record is set to release around August 1.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the new record and how it turned out. The team of people involved in this record, and getting to pull it all together with them, was an absolute dream come true for me” Kroeze says.

Anyone who pre-orders the new record will receive a signed copy of the album, as well as a digital copy and a link to download "Summer Song".

To pre-order or learn more about the record, click here.