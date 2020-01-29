Chris Stapleton will headline Summerfest with Sheryl Crow

Chris Stapleton will be headlining at Summerfest with special guest Sheryl Crow on June 30.

He will be performing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. His performance is part of his 2020 All-American Road Show.

Tickets for the show then will go on sale Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin next Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10:00 a.m.

Other headliners at Summerfest include:

