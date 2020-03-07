Christian Yelich agrees to nine-year deal with Brewers

Christian Yelich will be a Milwaukee Brewer for a long time.

The 2018 National League MVP has agreed to a nine-year contract with the Brewers. It goes through the 2028 season with an option for 2029.

"I could not be happier that I am a Milwaukee Brewer for the next decade," said Yelich.

2018 NL MVP and two-time reigning NL batting champion @ChristianYelich has officially agreed to a 9-year contract through the 2028 season with a mutual option for 2029.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/F4txNVasDE — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 6, 2020

Earlier this week, Action 2 Sports reported that the Brewers were expected to sign the outfielder to a contract extension worth upwards of $200 million.

"I really enjoy this city and it's somewhere that I'm very passionate about," Yelich said of Milwaukee.

The team doesn't release details on the money, but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that the deal is worth $215 million.

Yelich is returning from a fractured knee cap in the 2019 season where he hit 44 home runs while also posting a .329 batting average.

His new deal would make him one of the league's highest-paid players with an average annual salary in the $30-35 million range.

"I am excited to be staying in Milwaukee and playing the game that I love for this amazing city," said Yelich.