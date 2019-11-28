Christmas lights turn on at Irvine Park

In Chippewa Falls, the lights came on Thursday night at Christmas village at Irvine Park.

The set-up for the annual holiday tradition began in September and took effort from volunteers and the parks department to pull it off.

This year a special tribute was installed for Girl Scout troop 3055, and the members which were killed last year, after being struck along a county road.

Chippewa Falls Parks Director, Dick Hebert, says the display represents the long journey the families and community members have gone through over the last year.

"There was a design that was created and we got permission from the families that were involved with that tragedy and for me it's not only remembering those that were involved in that incident, but also the people in the community that stepped forward to help,” Hebert said.

Christmas village opened Thursday and will remain open through January 1, so there is plenty of time get in the holiday spirit.

