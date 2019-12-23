Christmas on the International Space Station

The crew of the International Space Station is having an out-of-this-world celebration for Christmas.

Dressed in Santa caps and reindeer antlers, astronauts Andrew Morgan, Christina Koch, Luca Parmitano, and Jessica Meir shared their plans for the holiday from orbit.

The crew likes to dim the lights and watch Christmas movies, including “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

The food may be dehydrated, but it still has some holiday flair.

Christmas dinner will consist of smoked salmon and harvest hash. There’s also hot apple cider and hot cocoa.

And just to show that there’s no escaping it, even in space, fruitcake is on the menu, too.

Merry Christmas.

