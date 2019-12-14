Christmas trees supplies tight, prices up

Updated: Sat 2:03 PM, Dec 14, 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - With Christmas less than two weeks away, finding the perfect tree might take some searching.

The availability of real Christmas trees is tight across the United States. (Source: CNN)

The availability of real Christmas trees is tight across the United States, especially for procrastinators looking for a certain type of tree.

But industry officials say everyone who wants a tree should be able to find one, they just might have to pay a little more.

Merchant Sandy Parsons of Charleston, West Virginia, says she never got her order for 350 trees from a North Carolina farm, citing short supply.

But local seller Robert Cole, whose business supplies its own trees, has never been busier.

