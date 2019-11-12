Chronic Wasting Disease in-person testing available opening weekend

In-person testing for Chronic Wasting Disease will be available for opening weekend of gun deer season.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will collect deer heads for chronic wasting disease from Nov. 23 to 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations; Pleasant Valley Town Fall, Eleva, Welcome Matt Bar, Eau Claire, Rock Creek Town Hall, Mondovi and Eau Claire DNR Service Center, Eau Claire.

The resting is free and you should receive test results typically 10-14 days after the deer is brought to a sampling station.

CWD was recently detected in a wild deer from Eau Claire County and the DNR says managing the disease starts with knowing where the disease exists on the landscape.

