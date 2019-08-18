Church celebrates new playground and pavilion

The English Lutheran Church of Bateman held an event to celebrate the completion of a new playground and pavilion on Sunday.

The church's men’s group had been planning the project for many years, then last year the church voted to take out a $20,000 loan to complete the project.

Organizers say the project is centered on serving the community, and say the pavilion will be available for rental for community events.

"We wanted this to be a place for the community,” said Pastor Rick Biedermann. “This was their dream. They believe that we would have an open area for people to come and use the pavilion for picnics and family gatherings."

The church will be holding several fundraisers to help promote the new pavilion and community growth.

If you are interested in renting out the pavilion for an event, contact the English Lutheran Church of Bateman in Chippewa Falls.

