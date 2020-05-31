Churches make slow push towards in person service

One Eau Claire church has taken the first steps into what it calls a phased reopening.

Sunday, Condordia Lutheran Church held its first service in nearly two months. The church had been holding live-streamed services on their website. While Sunday was a smaller service for the confirmation of the church's youth members, pastor Aaron Hamilton says having some of the congregation back was a welcome sight.

“We just arranged the sanctuary so there were clearly marked flow of traffic, we observed social distancing so that everyone feels safe and comfortable and we did the best we could to try and make sure everything worked smoothly,” Hamilton says.

Hamilton says he does not know when the next phase will go into place, but that the church is doing everything to keep members safe and comfortable when attending service.

