Cirque Italia Water Circus

Over the last few days, Chippewa Valley residents got to see this unique water circus.

The show includes circus acts like acrobatics and jugglers. The stage sits on top of 35,000 gallons of water. The show puts an emphasis on Italian culture. Each act in the show represents a different Italian town. Morgaine Rosenthal has been performing in Cirque Italia for six years and says the show is different than the average circus.

“This year it is a new show for Cirque Italia and we are doing a tour through Italy so it's these death defying circus acts mixed with culture from Italy so my boyfriend and I play Romeo and Juliet,” She said. “We really strive to see something different something you don't see every day so we leave the circus elephants and tigers and focus on the abilities of the human body mixed with Italian culture

