Eau Claire City Council decides on Carson Park, Hmong deportation, postpones "Walmart house" decision

Renovations are coming to a local baseball stadium.

Today, the Eau Claire City Council unanimously passed a motion to renovate the Carson Park Baseball Stadium. The plan includes replacing the metal bleachers along the first and third base lines as well as creating ADA accessible restrooms. The play area along the third base line will also be expanded.

Construction is expected to start in the fall.

What to do with the so-called “Walmart house” located on Gateway Drive in Eau Claire is still up in the air. Today, the city council postponed a vote after the plan commission recently postponed its vote. Kwik Trip bought the house and is looking to rezone the land to build a gas station with a car wash. The city council is waiting to see if the new building would be in compliance with zoning code before coming to a decision.

The city council also responded to President Trump's proposal to deport Hmong and Laos residents who are not citizens, and have criminal charges or deportation orders.

The council unanimously passed a resolution condemning this proposal.

Many members spoke out against the proposed deportation act, and thanked the community for attending an anti-deportation rally last night.

Council members also asked people to call politicians and fight against the president's proposal.

