City Council approves changes for local parks

A busy Eau Claire City Council meeting on June 25 will result some big changes coming to local parks in the area.

In a unanimous vote, the council approved a new plan to build a restroom and pavilion at Owen Park.

City Council Members Laura Benjamin and Andrew Werthmann proposed an amendment to the plan to rename the “Family Restrooms” to “All Gender Restroom and Changing Room.”

“I think it is a statement that Eau Claire is willing to explore ways that we can be more inclusive and more diverse,” Benjamin says.

She says the amendment is especially meaningful for her.

“As a member of the LGBTQ+ community it's great to see this kind of initiative from both our constituents and our city council,” Benjamin says.

In other decisions, the council unanimously voted to apply for funding to make some changes to McDonough Park

The city is looking for up to $66,000 in funding to build active aging facilities like a bocce ball and basketball court in addition to trails, a family center and restrooms. The park currently has pickle ball courts

The city voted to apply for grants from both the Otto Bremer Trust and Eau Claire Community Foundation’s Women’s Giving Circle.

Meanwhile, the council also passed a resolution to transfer a piece of property known as “Little Red” to the Eau Claire Area School District. The former school site in Brunswick was obtained by the city of Eau Claire back in May.

Finally, the council approved a sale by Menards to use 1.6 acres of land in the town of Union for a new surplus store.

Eau Claire City Council will meet again July 8.

