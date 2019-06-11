City council rejects Eau Claire roundabout plan

Future plans for a roundabout near UW-Eau Claire will go back to the drawing board following a thumbs down tonight by the Eau Claire city council.

The resolution would have authorized construction of a roundabout at the intersection of State Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

Council members say a large number of neighbors against the roundabout, along with misinformation about the construction, led to the "no" vote and a need to rethink future plans.

Council members say there's still a need to reduce speeds and create safer crosswalks for pedestrians and bicyclists.

“The Third Ward Neighborhood Association would like to thank our City Council for being open-minded, listening to our concerns, and changing their position,” said Chair Third Ward Neighborhood Association, Kevin Rosenberg. “There are a lot of happy people in the Third Ward tonight!”

