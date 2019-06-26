City improvement projects focus on Hobbs Ice Arena and Cannery District

The Eau Claire City Council has approved financing for two big improvement projects in the works.

One project in the works is at Hobbs Ice Arena. The focus will be improving flooring, locker rooms, and bathrooms. City officials hope improvements will help attract a junior hockey team.

The Hobbs project is currently in phase number one of three.

Jeff Pippenger, Eau Claire Community Services Director says the Akervik Rink is currently being worked on. “We are seeing some breaking up of the concrete floor. The original floor that was put in in 1985 didn’t have any type of heating system underneath it to prevent the frost from going deep so we're addressing that issue right now,” he says.

The second project in the works involves construction and improvement of the city's Cannery District Development. The area is located on the west side of the Chippewa River near the High Bridge. Pippenger says the area has been under-utilized in the past. The goal is to develop it into a combination of park land and possibly more. The city and area stake-holders are working with a consultant to determine the best use of the area. "That’s going to be a big development, a very big potential on that neighborhood area and also the city,” said Pippenger. He says he sees it becoming a significant part of the Eau Claire community in the future.

City Council members, along with members of the Redevelopment Authority and the Department of Economic Development plan to meet with consultants tomorrow afternoon to discuss design ideas for the cannery district project.

