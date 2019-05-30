City makes plan to fix flooding retention pond

Heavy rain proved to be too much for a storm pond in Altoona this week.

Now, the city has a plan to fix it.

Stormwater pond in Altoona fills to capacity and overflows after Monday's relentless rainfall.

A special city council meeting called Wednesday night approved a plan to repair the pond, after it washed water and sediment across the Highway 53 bypass.

The resevoir takes on most of what goes down Altoona's storm drains.

Construction company, Haas Sons of Thorp, was picked to tackle the repairs, which are expected to be done this week.