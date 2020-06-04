City of Eau Claire playgrounds, sport courts, and skate plaza to open Friday

The City of Eau Claire’s playgrounds, sport courts, and skate plaza will open Friday, June 5.

The playground equipment will be disinfected weekly and the city is asking people to abide by the following guidelines due to the risk of COVID-19:

1. Put distance (at least 6 feet) between yourself and others. At playgrounds, do not crowd on the play stations. At courts, avoid games that include physical contact.

2. Bring hand sanitizer. Clean your hands often (especially before eating and drinking), and avoid touching your face.

3. Wear a cloth mask if over the age of 2.

4. Avoid gathering with others outside of your household.

5. If you are sick – stay home.