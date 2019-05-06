City of Eau Claire could be fined for air pollution violations

The City of Eau Claire and a contracting company could be fined more than $50,000 after the Department of Natural Resources says they violated air pollution laws during the renovation of City Hall.

The violations came after asbestos was found in the building.

It was the way the city and private contractor, Brick Thermal Systems Incorporated, handled the asbestos that the DNR has a problem with.

The DNR says these violations were noted during an inspection back in November.

They claim there are three violations, including that the contracting company did not wait the ten-day working period before starting asbestos removal, failed to follow procedures for asbestos emission control, and that they improperly disposed of waste.

If fined for all three, the city and Brack Thermal Systems Incorporated could have to pay up to $75,000.

Eau Claire’s Risk Manager, Colleen Schian, says this situation shouldn't impact the timeline of construction at City Hall, which is expected to be completed around June.

“It’s real preliminary,” said Schian. “Right now, we’re just in the process of gathering all the documentation and talking to the parties involved.”

There will be a meeting to discuss the alleged violations. It was scheduled for Wednesday, May 8th, but that has since then been postponed.

WEAU 13 also reached out to Brack Thermal Systems Incorporated for comment, who said they are waiting for more information from the DNR.

Construction on City Hall began back in July and includes work on ceilings, windows, and more.

