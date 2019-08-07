City of Eau Claire joins Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy initiative in Wisconsin

The City of Eau Claire has joined Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy initiative to help the city achieve its energy goals and assist local residents and businesses in reducing their energy bills and carbon footprints.

Partners in Energy is designed to provide communities with the tools and resources necessary to develop and implement an energy action plan that reflects the community’s vision for shaping energy use and supply in its future. The initial six to twelve months of the program is dedicated to developing a strategic energy action plan. .

“Cities across our service territory are taking a much closer look at how they use energy and are seeking innovative ways to become more resilient through energy efficiency,” said Brian Elwood, general manager, Customer & Community Service. “We’re pleased to work with the City of Eau Claire to bring Partners in Energy to the community and we look forward to collaborating on a unique plan that will help them achieve their energy goals.”

“In order to achieve greater sustainable development, the City adopted carbon neutrality and 100% renewable energy goals in March 2018,” said City Manager, Dale Peters. “After Xcel Energy announced their 2050 carbon neutral goals it only made sense for us to work together to bring the needed resources to develop a workable renewable energy action plan,” said Peters.

Throughout the plan, the City works with an Xcel Energy team that provides guidance, education, and resources to develop a plan to achieve measurable energy goals. Eau Claire’s plan will serve as both a climate action and renewable energy plan with a diverse steering committee providing input along the way. The City received grant funding from the Department of Energy and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin’s Office of Energy Innovation.

