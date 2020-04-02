City of Eau Claire moves polling places

City Clerk Carrie Riepl today announced changes in three of the City of

Eau Claire’s polling places for the April 7 election due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The following polling places have changed:

◼ Pentecostal, 9 Ninth Ave., Eau Claire, WI, has been moved to:

MENARDS TENNIS CENTER, 1260 Menomonie St., Eau Claire (Wards 4, 5 & 42)

◼ Our Redeemer Church, 601 Fall St., Eau Claire, WI has been moved to:

EAU CLAIRE LABOR TEMPLE, 2233 Birch St., Eau Claire (Wards 1, 34 & 46)

◼ UW-Eau Claire Davies Center, 105 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire, WI, has been moved to:

UW-EAU CLAIRE ZORN ARENA, 121 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire (Wards 20 & 24)

All other polling locations in the City remain the same.