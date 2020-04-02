City of Eau Claire moves polling places

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE)-- City Clerk Carrie Riepl today announced changes in three of the City of
Eau Claire’s polling places for the April 7 election due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
The following polling places have changed:
◼ Pentecostal, 9 Ninth Ave., Eau Claire, WI, has been moved to:
MENARDS TENNIS CENTER, 1260 Menomonie St., Eau Claire (Wards 4, 5 & 42)
◼ Our Redeemer Church, 601 Fall St., Eau Claire, WI has been moved to:
EAU CLAIRE LABOR TEMPLE, 2233 Birch St., Eau Claire (Wards 1, 34 & 46)
◼ UW-Eau Claire Davies Center, 105 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire, WI, has been moved to:
UW-EAU CLAIRE ZORN ARENA, 121 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire (Wards 20 & 24)
All other polling locations in the City remain the same.