City of Eau Claire opens up area playgrounds, courts and skateboard plazas

With kids being out of school, the City of Eau Claire has opened up some areas to play but want to remind individuals a few things to keep in mind.

The City of Eau Claire's playgrounds, sports courts, and the skateboard plaza are now open.

The city does warn that the risk of COVID-19 remains in the community and individuals should follow health and safety guidelines when using the facilities.

Playground equipment will be disinfected weekly, and individuals should bring hand sanitizer and follow health guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

