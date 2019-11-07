City of Eau Claire partners with Xcel Energy to become carbon free by 2050

The City of Eau Claire and Xcel Energy are teaming up to make the city carbon free by 2050.

City Manager Dale Peters and Xcel Energy-Wisconsin President Mark Stoering signed the official agreement at City Hall on Thursday.

“It is a big deal to be working with our main energy provider with mutual goals,” Peters says.

The agreement is the first of its kind in Wisconsin.

“This agreement is the culmination of a lot of work between Xcel energy and the City of Eau Claire to formalize a partnership in moving forward to be carbon neutral and carbon free,” Peters says.

While the partnership is still in developing stages, Peters says there are plans to look at infrastructure and plans for electric vehicles.

Eau Claire City Council had previously voted unanimously to support the partnership.

