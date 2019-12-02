City of Eau Claire plows: cleaning up during a winter storm

This past weekend's snow created hazardous road conditions and unsafe travel for those returning from holiday trips.

The City of Eau Claire says it always has staff on hand to keep the roads clean during snowy weather.

The city of Eau Claire says it has a very specific method when it comes to keeping your roads clean.

The city's plow operations work on a three-tiered system. The city says the first priority is ice routes.

Steven Thompson, street and fleet maintenance manager with the city of Eau Claire, says snowplows with salt spreaders are assigned to each route.

The goal is to keep major roads, hills, and bridges open during snowfall.

The city's second priority is secondary streets. Secondary streets provide access to schools, churches, businesses, and commercial areas that attract higher volumes of traffic. The goal is to keep the streets open for travel.

The third priority is residential streets. The city is divided into 27 residential areas. Plowing is usually completed 8-10 hours after snow has stopped falling in those areas.

“If we get 3 inches or more of snow then we plow everything, all 400 miles of city streets,” said Thompson.

For more information and for maps on the city’s routes, click here.

