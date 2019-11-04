City of Eau Claire prepares for winter weather

The snow last winter was one for the record books in Eau Claire and all across the state. To prepare for another winter ahead, Gov. Tony Evers has declared this week, Winter Weather Awareness Week.

Each year, there are nearly 18,000 crashes in the state caused by poor driving conditions, according to the Wisconsin DOT. Even though Eau Claire hasn't seen any snow this year, the city is prepared and ready for winter weather.

The giant salt and sand piles are ready to be put on the roads and the snow plows are all also ready to head out. Even though the city prepared, this week is a good reminder for you to also get prepared for winter driving. The DOT recommends keeping emergency kits in your car with food, water, flashlights and blankets. Also a snow shovel, extra hats and gloves in case you get stuck in this snow this winter

