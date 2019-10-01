City of Eau Claire seeks input on new transit transfer center

The City of Eau Claire was looking for input today on what people would want from a new transit transfer center.

An open house was held at the city's current transfer center, which has been in place in downtown Eau Claire since 1985.

Today's event was organized by Eau Claire Transit and LHB, incorporated to find out what bus users would want in a new transfer center.

Eau Claire Transit Manager, Tom Wagener says,

"We need to know what's important to people and is safety important, what's most important to you, the amenities that are important to you, and those kinds of things. So that's why we want we want to reach out to people and find out,”

This was the first of three open houses regarding the new transfer center.

The price tag is estimated around $21 million. Wagner expects construction will take about two years to complete.

