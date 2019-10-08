City of Eau Claire to move Chippewa River gauging station

When you hear about rising river levels in the City of Eau Claire, that measurement is taken by a U.S. Geological Survey gauging station along the Chippewa River.

Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council approved to move it to a more-visible area.

By a unanimous vote, the gauging station will move from behind the streets department on Forest Street, to just south of East Madison Street - in Phoenix Park.

Eau Claire City Engineer Dave Solberg says the move was needed due to issues of vandalism with the current station.

"We're excited. It does help us predict floods, because that is the gauge in the downtown area that is above, where the Eau Claire River comes in. So, it helps us gauge. We have one gauge below we're both ivers come together - one above - and it helps us can predict what we have to do for flood preparedness. So that's one of the reasons why we support the USGS moving it down here, so we have reliable data to use," said Eau Claire City Engineer Dave Solberg.