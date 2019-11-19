City of Eau Claire wraps up 2019 construction season

As cold temperatures set in for the season, it means it's time for another season to come to a close. The city of Eau Claire is officially done with construction for the 2019 season.

One of the largest projects the city was able to complete this past year was along State Street. That project was done ahead of schedule and they were able to open up State Street a little bit early at the end of October.

In addition to State Street project, major improvements along Lake Street were implemented. Back in August, Lake Street re-opened with added bike lanes and other pedestrian safety features.

"Everything went very well, there was a lot of feedback early in the process, there were a lot of hearings and public outreach for State Street, Forest Street and Lake Street so there was a lot of engagement upfront but once construction began and everything went through smoothly,” said Dave Solberg, the city engineer.

The West Grand Avenue and Forest Street projects were completed this past construction season, in addition to several other neighborhood streets. And off the roads, the city of Eau Claire also completed large projects at Haymarket Plaza and the renovation of city hall.

After a busy construction season, there were still some projects that will have to be pushed back and will not start until spring 2020. Work on the West Grand Plaza, Eddy Lane and Melby Street will have to wait until next year.

"We just want to thank the public for being safe around our workers and the contractors workers and we had a very safe construction season this year and once we get going again next year because as soon as the snow starts to melt, we will be preparing for construction season and we just want people to have that same mindset next year,” Solberg said.

City crews will start up construction as soon as the snow melts in the spring of 2020.

