City of La Crosse continues plans for new $22 million waterfront neighborhood

The City of La Crosse is working to create a waterfront neighborhood.

The project, River Point District, is approximately 65 acres of land and something that's been in the works for awhile, according to the city.

"This is a 25 year project in the making," said Jason Gilman, director of planning and development for the City of La Crosse. "The project started with Mayor Zielke and my predecessor Larry Kirch."

In the past year, the city selected a firm to manage the project and got its development plan approved.

Now, the city is working on getting a site investigation completed by April.

After that, bidding would start for construction contracts.

"This is important because we very rarely have an opportunity to take a site this large and be able to fill it in with things that the city needs such as additional housing, office space, commercial re-development," said Andrea Schnick, the economic development planner for the City of La Crosse.

The plan is for the neighborhood to be 20% commercial and 80% residential.

The City of La Crosse says the neighborhood would be home to people of all walks of life, having some units made affordable.

"That would help people of all income levels. If you break down the 500-800 housing, you could maybe look at a third, a third, a third-- seniors, market-rate, affordable," Gilman said.

The City of La Crosse believes the River Point District has economic, social, and cultural benefits.

"That site could easily generate $150 to $200 million in tax base, which coincidentally has a return of annually $4 to $6 million in tax revenue annually, which can really help the school district, the county, the city and so forth," Gilman said.

Approximately half of the acres would remain in the public trust and be made available for everyone to enjoy, with an emphasis on sustainability.

The hope is to start construction in spring of 2021 and work in phases over the course of three to five years.

River Point's estimated budget is $22 million.