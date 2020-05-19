City of La Crosse creates task force to make guidelines for large gatherings and events

The City of La Crosse provides permits for many events that get hosted in the city.

These events include large festivals like Oktoberfest and smaller, local gatherings like Moon Tunes concerts.

Now in order to receive that special event permit a meeting with a designated work team is required to ensure safety is possible.

The work team has representatives from the La Crosse City Clerk Department, Police Department, and Fire Department.

The La Crosse County Health Department is helping the task force with recommendations that go beyond just number of attendees.

"The availability of hand washing stations if there is an event hosted, the proximity of people to each other, the service of food and beverage--these are things the [health department is] going to key in on, as well as us," said Captain Jason Melby, a member of the work team. "It helps guide us through the decision making process on whether an event is going to be able to be hosted or not."

In June, the task force will meet with Oktoberfest organizers to discuss plans and preparations to see if the fest can be done safely.