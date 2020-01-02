City of La Crosse releases site analysis for future public market

The City of La Crosse recently released a site analysis for the location of a future public market.

Over 20 areas of criteria were analyzed on 18 different locations throughout the city.

"Aaron looked at several different sites throughout the city all the way to the far south side to the north side of the city to find what, in his opinion, would be the perfect site to place a public market," said Andrea Schnick, the economic development planner for the City of La Crosse.

Three locations were selected for final comparative analysis-- the Riverside North site, the Post Office site, and the Riverside Festival site.

Of the three locations, the public market consultant says the Riverside Festival Grounds is the first choice for the project.

"He really liked the ability to have it near the river and be able to build some outdoor activities along with the public market and to have a place that would provide ample parking," Schnick said.

The project says there would be over 100,000 customers within a 20 minute drive. Being accessible via walking and biking is also the goal for the market.

The Riverside Festival Grounds meets the criteria of being highly visible and welcoming.

"It needs to be a site that is kind of everybody's turf," said Aaron Zaretsky, the public market consultant. "That it doesn't just belong to rich people, or poor people, or black people, or white people or whatever, but [a place] that everybody feels comfortable with."

The potential site is about 12 acres, however, the market would only be 36,000 square feet making room for additional development, according to the city.

"It was very exciting to see the overwhelming response of people in our community that would like to see a public market here," Schnick said. "So, a public market is really something that would develop and build the community."

Next, the city will work towards acquiring ownership of the land and creating a business plan.

The business plan would decide the budget for the project which will be at least several million dollars, according to the consultant.

The City of La Crosse says ideally the market would open within two years.