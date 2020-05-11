City of La Crosse selects 59 local small businesses to receive financial grant

The City of La Crosse created the small business relief grant program last month.

The program which was funded by city and federal dollars received 114 applications from local small businesses.

Officials say the grants are needed to cover a variety of costs.

"They still have to pay rent or mortgage on their business building. They have to pay utility cost, taxes, insurance," said Caroline Gregerson, a La Crosse community development administrator. "There's a lot of costs that don't go away just because you have to close."

Payroll and inventory issues, especially for restaurants with spoiled food, were other top concerns.

Last week, the city announced it had selected 59 businesses to receive an average grant of $5,000.

One of those 59 businesses is Charlotte's Bridal and the owner says the grant money will help her keep her employees.

"My staff are like the most important people on the planet to me," said Jenn Walker, Charlotte's Bridal owner. "I feel like my job as a small business owner is to take care of my employees and then my employees can take care and love up on our brides."

The businesses selected were chosen by a scoring criteria that included capacity, need, location, and minority owners.

For the Charlotte's Bridal owner, she says it's not in her nature to ask for anything, but knew the store needed help.

"I was super excited and grateful and appreciative to the city," Walker said. "I really am so thankful that they are listening to small business owners and thinking of us and making sure that we're taking care of as well."

Council legislation is being considered this Thursday to add more funding for the remaining businesses.

The quick turn around of the project was worth it to the city who says it was a collaborative effort.

"[It was] definitely challenging processing 114 applications, but it was definitely a team effort between city staff, Common Council and Mayor Tim Kabat to try to make it all happen," Gregerson said.

The city anticipates that the small businesses chosen will receive their check in the next month or so.

Until then, Charlotte's says it's static to start serving brides one at a time on Wednesday.