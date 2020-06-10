La Crosse Parking Utility offers new contactless parking app

One city is looking to avoid touch spots while paying for parking.

The City of La Crosse announces it's now using the Park Mobile App for street, ramp, and boat launch parking fees.

More than 300,000 customers in Wisconsin already use the app in cities like Green Bay and Milwaukee.

Parking utility has looked into the change since the fall and feels now is a great time to introduce the contactless option.

The department believes the app is user friendly.

"The maps look like you have on your smart phones," said Greg Elsen, the Parking Utility coordinator. "Instead of trying to search for a zone number, especially if you don't know that zone number, now you can just open the app up and be able to see 'Oh I'm near this location here and I can park in this zone.'"

Parking utility says it's waiving all convenience fees through the end of September.

The Passport App will still be available through August 31 as well.

For those without smartphones, pay stations will remain at ramps and boat launches.