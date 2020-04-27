City of Marshfield Parks and Recreation Update

The Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department has been monitoring

the COVID-19 recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), federal, state, and local health officials.

It is our goal to adhere to these recommendations as well as provide recreation opportunities for the community during the “Safer at Home” Order.

Emergency Order #28 by Governor Evers has impacted some park facilities. Below is a list of park facilities and recreation programs that are open and closed. The list has an expiration date of May 26, 2020.

Closed

• Recreation programs and activities

• Park playgrounds, swings, and play structures

• Park facility rentals and special events

• 2nd Street Community Center & Senior Center

• Oak Avenue Community Center

• Wildwood Zoo (Large Animal Drive Around is Open)

• Cemetery office – Call (715) 486-2098

o The Parks and Recreation Department offices

o Registrations available online ci.marshfield.wi.us

o You can all call the office at (715) 384-4642 for facility reservations

o Our drop box is located at 211 E. 2nd Street (2nd Street Community Center)

Open

• Parks, trails, and green spaces

• Tennis courts, basketball courts, and batting cages

• Soccer fields (except Griese) softball and baseball fields (except Hackman Field)

• Disc golf courses and the skatepark

• Park restrooms

• Zoo Large Animal Drive Around

Crowded parks may lead to closed parks, please do your part.