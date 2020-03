Due to COVID-19, all voting on Election Day for WARDS 3&4, 5&7, 6, and 8&9 in Menomonie will be held at Senior Center (Leisure Services Building), 1412 6TH ST.

To stop the spread of COVID-19 and long lines due to social distancing on Election Day the city requests you to acquire an absentee ballot by mail for the safety of yourself, our staff and election inspectors.

You can request a ballot online at click here.