City seeking buyer for former Eau Claire Fire Station No. 10

The City of Eau Claire is looking for potential buyers to take over Eau Claire’s former Fire Station Number 10.

The building has been vacant since last summer after firefighters moved to a new building a couple of blocks away.

The City of Eau Claire says it is open to any ideas so this 70-year-old building can become occupied again. There was a bidder last year, but that didn't work out. The city says it tried selling the building to Valley Media Works, but the deal fell through.

Now the city is putting out a request for proposals and seeking potential buyers.

The building is located at 559 North Hastings Way. It has an estimated market value of $365,000 and is located in a highly visible spot at the corner of Hastings and Birch Street.

The 12,000 square feet of usable space are offices, truck bays, and living space. The fire poles have been removed.

There is no timeline on when they're looking to fill the space, but the city says the sooner, the better.

A detailed request for proposals document can be found online at tinyurl.com/FireStationRFP or by contacting Kristine Basom at (715) 839-4905 or Kristine.Basom@EauClaireWI.gov.

If you want to check out the space in person, site walk-throughs are slated for Dec. 19th from 1-2pm. Proposals, which should be is a sealed envelope labeled “559 North Hastings Way” must be postmarked or delivered in-person to City Hall no later than 4 pm Friday, Jan. 3.

