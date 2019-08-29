Civil Air Patrol hosts open house in Eau Claire

A local group that helps prepare young men and women for their future careers hosted an open house.

The Civil Air Patrol Eau Claire Composite Squadron hosted the event at the National Guard Armory.

The goal of the open house is to showcase the Civil Air Patrol and to recruit new cadets.

Currently, there are 50 cadets on the Eau Claire roster.

CAP is an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.

Cadets say CAP is a good experience if you want to go into the military, but it's not a requirement.

"Four core values Civil Air Patrol has: integrity, respect, excellence and volunteer service. With all those things, we help launch them into any type of career whether it be military or non military," said Cadet Commander David Chiles.

Civil Air Patrol is open to anyone age 12 to 21.

Meetings are held each Thursday and focus on four areas: physical training, emergency services, character development, and aerospace education.