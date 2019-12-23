Clairemont Hardee’s location closes Sunday evening

The Hardee’s at 1000 West Clairemont Avenue closed their doors Sunday afternoon.

DORO Incorporated, the owner and opeated of the Hardee’s Resturants in the Chippewa Valley says

“Recently, the Chippewa Valley has experienced exciting growth throughout River Prairie and around Oakwood Mall. As a result we feel our new restaurant on Highway 93 and Golf Road as well as our Western Avenue location will better serve our guests throughout the community. Therefore our Clairemont Avenue location closed its doors yesterday, December 22nd.

While all existing team members have been offered positions at our neighboring locations, we would like to thank all of our previous team members for their service.

We would like to also thank all of our loyal guests and invite them to our other locations at 2910 Golf Road and 2933 Western Ave.”

