Clark Atlanta student strangled by roommate's boyfriend, court documents say

Alexis Crawford, a 21-year-old student at Clark Atlanta University, was last seen by her roommate Oct. 30 at the Heritage Station apartments. (Source: Crawford Family/WGCL/CNN)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 1:28 PM, Nov 12, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) — Court documents say the Clark Atlanta University student who was reported missing and later found dead was strangled, placed in a plastic bin and dumped at a park.

News outlets report Fulton County Superior Court released more details on the death of 21-year-old Alexis Crawford on Tuesday.

Documents say Crawford and her roommate, Jordyn Jones, fought inside their apartment after buying alcohol and Jones' boyfriend, Barron Brantley, got involved. It's unclear what led to the altercation.

Atlanta police say Brantley strangled Crawford, then the couple put her body into a plastic bin and left her at Exchange Park in Decatur.

Documents says Jones denied knowing where Crawford was, but Brantley later admitted to killing Crawford.

Both were charged with malice murder. It's unclear if either has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

(Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus