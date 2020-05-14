Clark Co. Health Dept. statement on WI Supreme Court ruling:

On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, the WI Supreme Court overturned the state's Safer at Home Order. With this ruling, businesses now have the right to be open.

Although the Safer at Home Order is gone, the virus remains. In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, we are respectfully requesting that Clark County residents, businesses, and other entities voluntarily follow safe social distancing practices.

Businesses have an important role in protecting their customers, employees, and the community.

Local, state, and national resources are available to help businesses adopt best practices.

Please be aware that guidelines may change in the upcoming days or weeks. Should any new information become available, we will keep the public informed.

The health and safety of all community members remains our highest priority. The CCHD continues to isolate and conduct investigations with individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and implement quarantine measures for any close contacts.

Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation.