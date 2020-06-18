Clark Co. Sheriff's Office investigates two horse shootings

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate incidents of two horses being shot.

The incidents happened during the early morning hours of June 17 in the Township of Lynn in southeastern Clark County.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for any information on either incident.

Community members with horses are also urged to check on them and make sure that they have not been shot.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157 or the tip line at 888-847-2576.