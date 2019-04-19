Clark Co. officials ask for public's help with stolen vehicle investigation

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Neillsville Police Department and the Greenwood Police Department are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of multiple stolen vehicles.

A vehicle was taken in the early morning hours in the city of Greenwood on April 19,2019. This vehicle is described as a Black 2005 Chevrolet Impala with Wisconsin License plate of ACZ6711. Also on this day, several residents reported their vehicles, were gone through with various items missing.

Several other vehicles have been reported stolen, but have since been recovered throughout various rural areas of Clark County. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the person(s) involved, along with the remaining stolen vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the public to lock their vehicles and take anything of value out of them.

If you have any information, please contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157.

