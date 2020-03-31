Fourth positive case of Coronavirus confirmed in Clark County

The Clark County Health Department (CCHD) is confirming that there is now a fourth positive case of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Clark County. All four cases had been in close contact with each other at

one point. Currently, all four individuals are at home and in isolation.

The CCHD has conducted an investigation of the newly identified case and is following-up with others with whom this individual had close contact.

In accordance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and by the guidance of the Clark County Attorney, the Clark County Health Department will not be releasing the locations, ages, or genders of any confirmed or pending COVID-19 cases.

“It is our utmost duty to protect the identity of those we are serving. Yes, some counties have disclosed the locations of their positive cases. However, in pretty much every instance, those towns or cities are much larger than the towns we have here in Clark County.

For example, if one of our cases were to be in Willard, Longwood,

or Humbird, that automatically narrows it down to less than 900 people—and several of these communities are very tight knit; people know each other. That isn’t fair to the patient or person who has tested positive.

Regardless of where the positive cases are located in the county, all residents should already be abiding by Governor Evers’

Safer at Home Order and taking extra precautions,” said Rebecca Greisen, Health Educator.

Currently, there are 4 positive and 7 pending COVID-19 cases in Clark County. The number of people infected with COVID-19 continues to grow across Wisconsin and nationwide. The United States now has more Coronavirus cases than any other country in the world. Physical or social distancing—the practice of keeping at least 6 feet apart from others and avoiding direct physical contact—is proving to be the only effective means of slowing the rate of infection.

Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. Staying home when it is not essential to leave, is absolutely necessary during this time.

“The true number of infected individuals is likely not accurately reflected in the number of positive cases. We can only report numbers on those who go in to get tested and get a lab-confirmed positive test result.

Individuals can be infected with COVID-19 even if they are not showing symptoms. As testing criteria becomes stricter, less positive cases will be reported, as fewer people will be tested,” said Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Department Director/Health Officer.

The CCHD continues to work with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, local healthcare providers, Clark County Emergency Management, and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

