HAPPENING NOW: One officer hurt in Loyal standoff

On September 12th 2019, the Loyal Police Department was notified that a wanted subject had returned to his home in the City of Loyal.

The initial incident started yesterday afternoon when members of the Loyal Police Department saw Robert Domine driving a vehicle in the city of Loyal. They were aware that Robert had a valid body only warrant from Taylor County and tried to conduct a traffic stop on him.

Robert refused to stop and accelerated out of the city. The Loyal Police Department initiated a pursuit with Robert. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the chase. Robert drove south bound out of Loyal with officers behind him. During the chase it’s believed Robert displayed a handgun out his driver’s side window. The chase ended when Robert drove south on CTH Z, entered a field near the intersection of Sherwood Road, and became stuck.

Robert ran from his vehicle into a marsh and wooded area when officers lost sight of him. Efforts to find Robert went into the night and continued into this morning but were unsuccessful. WE BELIEVED THAT THERE WAS A POTENTIAL DANGER TO THE PUBLIC.

This afternoon, it was reported that someone saw an individual get into a logging truck and leave the area where Robert left his vehicle. While officers were trying to locate the logging truck, the Sheriff’s Office received a call that Robert was seen at his residence in Loyal.

Officers responded to his house and established a perimeter. Phone contact was made with Robert and it was confirmed he was home. Several negotiators were used to try to get him to come outside but he refused.

The Clark County Emergency Response Team responded to the area with help from the Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team and the Marathon County Bomb Squad. The Marshfield Police Department armored vehicle was used to approach the residence and ask for Robert to come outside.

Negotiators continued to try to get Robert to come out peaceably but he continually refused.

After about two hours of making announcements, gas was introduced into the residence. The Marathon County Bomb squad sent their robot in but it was unable to make it up the stairs. When we tried to enter through a garage door two gun shots were heard coming from the residence. One officer was transported to the hospital for precautionary measures and is doing fine.

The agencies that are involved are the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenwood Police department and Loyal Police Departments.

More information will be given as time permits.

Chief Matthew Kubista

Loyal Police Department

