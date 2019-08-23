Clark County man charged after 7th OWI

A Clark County man has been charged with 7th OWI after a car crash in the town of Sherwood.

According to a criminal complaint, 64-year-old Philip Weichelt was charged in court Friday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- 7th offense.

The criminal complaint says officers responded to a crash Thursday around 9:05 p.m. after calls of an elderly man with a black eye and cut on his hand who was near his car in the ditch.

Officials identified the man and saw he had a .02 restriction.

Court documents say when officials asked him how long he had been on the side of the road, Weichelt responded with "do not call the cops because I will be going to jail for a really long time".

Weichelt was taken to Marshfield Medical Center to have surgery on his broken bone in his neck.

He faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

