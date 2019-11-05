Clark County man charged after law enforcement find dead animals

A Clark County man has been charged with seven charges after law enforcement found dead and malnourished animals at his property.

Court documents show 46-year-old Russell Sandley has been charged with two counts of intent. Fail/Provide Food for Animal, two counts of Intent. Fail/Provide Water for Animal and three counts of possess drug paraphernalia.

Law enforcement was dispatched to Humbird on July 12 for a complaint of animal neglect. A witness told officials she saw a little black dog getting trampled and beat up by the other puppies. She also told deputies two dogs were eating the smaller ones, and many of them had bones showing.

The criminal complaint says when law enforcement contacted Sandley about the puppies; he said he was trying to find them homes. Officials continued to follow Sandley through his home; this is when officers found a black tail belonging to a dog lying on the floor that was not attached to a body.

Clark County Sheriff deputies say they also found a small skull in one of the dog kennels as well as skin and fur on the ground. Officials say when they asked how the dogs died, Sandley responded that the dog was not dead yet.

The criminal complaint also says Sandley admitted to officials that he had marijuana.

Dr. Jamie Clark at Northwood Veterinary said the body conditions of the animals were very low and it appeared one of the dogs was not fed or watered for a considerable amount of time.

Sandley is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 11.

