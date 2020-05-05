Clark, Taylor, Chippewa and Rusk Counties offer free COVID testing

Several counties are working together with the National Guard to offer free COVID testing for anyone five and older with symptoms.

Clark, Taylor and Chippewa County testing will be at the Thorp High School on May 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chippewa and Rusk County testing will be at the Rusk County Fairgrounds on May 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Testing is free but there is a limit of tests that can be give at each site.

“Widespread testing is important to help our communities get back to normal. By knowing where individuals with COVID-19 are, we can better track and contain the virus. These testing events are the first steps towards having widespread testing in our area,” said Angela Weideman, Chippewa County Health Officer/Director.