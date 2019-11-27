Class project leads to job opportunities for local agronomy students

Agronomy is one of the cornerstones of Wisconsin.

“Agronomy is everything from the soil up. So how does a plant grow, how do we manage crops. How do we be profitable managing the crops and how to do we set equipment, run equipment, and really do so in a responsible manner,” explained CVTC Agronomy Management Instructor Brent Christianson.

But for the past few years, it’s been struggling.

“The state of the industry is pretty rough,” said LG Seeds Sales Account Manager Joseph Sisco.

This week, the agronomy class at CVTC was planning to hold mock interviews for 20 first and second year students.

But those mock interviews turned into real ones for the seven employers who attended.

“Being able to go from a tech school into their possible career is huge. People are scared of the ag industry, but the job availability is huge. It’s an ever-growing population in the world so we need to have food to sustain,” said Sisco.

Sisco came to CVTC looking for potential students to be a Rising Star Partner.

Because of a worker shortage, he says it’s difficult to find farmers who can meet their demands.

A Rising Star Partner will be set up to run their own seed dealership.

“I think the lack of people growing up on the small family farms is not helping that fact at all because a lot of who grew up on the family farms developed a love for agriculture through that,” says Sisco. “With that being said, having that lack of small family farms and thousands going out of business every year in Wisconsin is really dwindling that factor.”

For students in the program, they’re looking to get into the field for the love of the crops.

“I grew up on a small dairy farm, so I’ve had experience in it already and I just love agronomy. Love working with crops and want to do more of it in the future,” said First-Year Agronomy Student Taylor Licht.

There are plenty of job opportunities, for an industry that is needed here in Wisconsin.

